President Macron: France will never forget the  Kurdish fighters' commitment to the war against ISIS

Shafaq News / French President Emmanuel Macron expressed appreciation to the President of Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces, after a two-day visit, to Baghdad, Mosul and Erbil.

Macron said in a tweet, "I wanted to end my visit to Iraq in Erbil, dear Nechirvan, thank you for hosting me."

"France will never forget the commitment of the Kurdish fighters to the war against ISIS," he added.

Macron's tweet came in response to President Barzani's tweet of the region.

The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed appreciation for the French support for the region.

This came in a tweet by the president of the region, following the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Barzani said, "I am happy to receive my friend President Emmanuel Macron in Kurdistan. I appreciate France's continuous support."

"The friendship between Kurdistan and France will last forever", he added.

French President arrived in the Iraqi capital on Saturday to attend the Baghdad Summit.

Macron also visited Mosul city, the center of Nineveh Governorate, which was under ISIS's control (2014-2017).

The French president held talks with the Kurdistan Region's three Presidencies, and met with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

With Macron's arrival in Erbil, the total of Kurdish-French meetings will be 12, which gave the Kurdistan Region file great importance to the Élysée Palace.

Since taking office, President Macron has met five times with the president of the region, Nechirvan Barzani.