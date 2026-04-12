President Barzani welcomes Archbishop Nona’s election as new Chaldean Patriarch

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday congratulated the election of Archbishop Emil Shimoun Nona as the new Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, linking the appointment to efforts to strengthen coexistence and tolerance in Iraq.

Barzani described Nona as a prominent religious figure with broad spiritual and humanitarian experience, noting that his election could reinforce values of peaceful coexistence and acceptance among Iraq’s diverse communities.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى پیرۆزبایی له‌ پاتریارکی نوێی کلدان ده‌كاتhttps://t.co/4xCH2iWTsk pic.twitter.com/gs0y21TrGu — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 12, 2026

Reaffirming that the Kurdistan Region will continue to serve as a safe haven for all religious and ethnic groups, he underscored his ongoing support for Christian citizens in protecting their rights, identity, and historical presence across the region and Iraq.

Read more: Iraqi Kurdistan’s pluralism: A living model of coexistence

Earlier today, the Synod of Bishops of the Chaldean Church confirmed the election of Nona as a Patriarch, succeeding Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, who stepped down in March after 13 years in office to focus on prayer and writing.