President Barzani vows protection for Yazidi rights

President Barzani vows protection for Yazidi rights
2026-04-15T06:36:26+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the Yazidi New Year on Wednesday with a message of support, underlining calls for coexistence, security, and protection of rights in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a post on X, Barzani noted that the Region continues to represent a shared home for all communities, stressing coexistence, tolerance, and mutual acceptance across its diverse population.

The Yazidi community observes its New Year (Sere Sal) on the first Wednesday of the Eastern calendar month of April. The celebration takes place through religious rituals and cultural traditions in Sinjar, Baaj, and Sheikhan in Iraq’s Nineveh province. Earlier, the Yazidi Spiritual Council canceled formal prayers and religious ceremonies for this year’s celebrations, citing the current security situation.

Read more: More than 80 displaced families return to Sinjar despite challenges

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