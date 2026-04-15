President Barzani vows protection for Yazidi rights

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the Yazidi New Year on Wednesday with a message of support, underlining calls for coexistence, security, and protection of rights in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a post on X, Barzani noted that the Region continues to represent a shared home for all communities, stressing coexistence, tolerance, and mutual acceptance across its diverse population.

Cejna sersala Êzidiyan li hemû xuşk û bira û welatiyên me yên Êzidî li Kurdistanê, Iraqê û li her dera cîhanê bin, bi germî û ji dil pîroz dikim. Hêviya cejneke aram û pir xweşî ji wan hemûyan re dixwazim, hêvîdar im ev sersal bibe destpêka saleke tije serkeftin û tenahî.Di vê… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 15, 2026

The Yazidi community observes its New Year (Sere Sal) on the first Wednesday of the Eastern calendar month of April. The celebration takes place through religious rituals and cultural traditions in Sinjar, Baaj, and Sheikhan in Iraq’s Nineveh province. Earlier, the Yazidi Spiritual Council canceled formal prayers and religious ceremonies for this year’s celebrations, citing the current security situation.

Read more: More than 80 displaced families return to Sinjar despite challenges