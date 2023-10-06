KRI leaders extend wishes on "Jama" festival

Shafaq News / On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed the ongoing efforts to liberate the Yazidi captives in a congratulatory message marking the occasion of the Jama festival.

Barzani stated, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and all around the world on the occasion of Jama festival. On this occasion, we assure the Yazidi community that we will always stand by their rights and demands. We remain committed to the liberation of Yazidi captives. Kurdistan will continue to be a land of coexistence for all religious and ethnic components."

Similarly, Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his warmest congratulations to the Yazidi community, including the Yazidi spiritual leader Baba Sheikh and the religious council. He wished all Yazidis in Kurdistan and the world joyful and peaceful festive days. He reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's unwavering support for the rights and demands of the Yazidi community on this occasion.