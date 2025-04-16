Iraq's Yazidis celebrate Sere Sal with Joy amid Spring Blooms

Shafaq News/ In the soft glow of an April sunrise, thousands of Yazidis across Iraq and the diaspora emerged from their homes on Wednesday to mark Sere Sal, the Yazidi New Year, a celebration steeped in ancient rituals and the promise of renewal.

Observed on the first Wednesday of April in the Yazidi calendar, Sere Sal—literally “Head of the Year”—ushers in spring with color, memory, and tradition. In towns, villages, and far-flung mountain hamlets, families exchanged warm greetings, visited neighbors, and honored the spirits of loved ones passed.

From the district of Sheikhan, east of Duhok, Basma Qasim smiled as she welcomed guests into her home. “Today is a day of joy,” she told Shafaq News. “We have been preparing for this for weeks. Since early morning, the house has been full of visitors and children. We’ve served sweets and cooked kibbeh hamidh, a dish every Yazidi family knows well.”

Across the community, the aroma of traditional foods mingled with laughter and music. New clothes were worn, sweets were shared, and tombstones were gently cleaned and adorned with offerings—symbols of continuity and remembrance.

“We visited the graves of our relatives and distributed offerings at the cemetery,” Qasim added, her voice softening with emotion.

As dusk fell, another tradition came to life. “In the evening, we head into nature,” said Khalida Jalal, another resident of Sheikhan. “We pick red anemones and hang them with colored eggshells on our doors. It’s our way of celebrating the beauty of the earth.”

Eggs, dyed in brilliant hues, symbolize life, hope, and the eternal cycle of seasons—a message that resonates deeply with a community that has endured immense tragedy and continues to hold fast to its identity and heritage.

For the Yazidis, Sere Sal is not just a festival—it is a profound affirmation of survival, resilience, and unity. Amid the blooming fields of northern Iraq, the red anemones sway gently in the wind, as if whispering ancient blessings for a brighter year ahead.