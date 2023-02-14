President Barzani visits quake-hit areas: it is our turn to stand by Turkiye

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Turkey to condole the victims of the devastating earthquake.

Barzani visited Gaziantep, the hardest-hit area, where he expressed the Kurdistan Region's sympathy to the people of Turkiye and met with top officials and members of the Kurdistan Region's rapid response units that are working on providing humanitarian aid.

Speaking at a press conference in the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) office, the Kurdish President said, "The people of the Kurdistan Region mourn the loss and stand in solidarity with the victims of the devastating earthquake."

The President expressed leader Masoud Barzani's condolences to the victims' families, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

He pointed out that today is the Region's turn to stand by Turkiye, which has always supported Kurdistan during difficult times.

He also pledged that Kurdistan would continue supporting Ankara in any way possible.

"Turkey is a great state and will overcome this disaster with its head held high," he said.