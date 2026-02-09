President Barzani urges internal political consensus in talks with US Consul General

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stressed the need for political understanding and cooperation to move the Region’s political process forward during discussions on Monday with Gwendolyn Green, the US Consul General.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on ongoing efforts to form a new Kurdistan Regional Government, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and recent developments in Iraq’s political process, including the election of a president and the formation of a new government. Both sides described advancing these tracks as critical to preserving political stability nationwide.

The talks further covered the situation in Syria and broader regional developments.