President Barzani urges "collective efforts" to end violence against women

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday called for "collective effort" to end violence against women and "achieve justice" for those who suffered from gender-based discrimination and oppression.

President Barzani's remarks came in a press release by his marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In the press release, President Nechirvan Barzani said the region "completely denounces any form of violence inflicted on girls and women, as well as their harassment under any circumstances."

"On this important day, we must remember all the women who have suffered oppression and lost their lives due to their gender and the differences that set them apart," Barzani said.

He called for "collective effort to achieve justice for these victims" and expressed gratitude to women activists, religious leaders, and all those who work to improve the status of women.

Barzani also reiterated the region's commitment to working with stakeholders in Iraq and the international community to build a society that is "free, just, and equal."

The Kurdistan Region has made progress in recent years in combating violence against women, but more needs to be done. A 2020 report by the United Nations found that 40% of women in Iraq have experienced physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed annually on November 25th. The day was first marked in 1999 by the United Nations General Assembly.