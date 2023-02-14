President Barzani to visit affected areas in Turkey

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, is expected to visit the Turkish areas affected by the major earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria.

Sources told Shafaq News agency that the President will visit Dilek, Islahiye, and Nurdagi cities, and will meet with the rescue team that the Region had sent.

The President will also visit the capital Ankara, where he will meet with the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.