President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Mar Awa III for his election as the new patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East.

President Barzani tweeted earlier today, Thursday, "I called Mar Awa III today to congratulate him on his election as the new patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East."

"I reiterated my support to the deeply-rooted religious freedom and coexistence in Kurdistan," he added.

"Our diversity is our strength," President Barzani asserted.