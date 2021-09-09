Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-09T11:12:58+0000
President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Mar Awa III for his election as the new patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East. 

President Barzani tweeted earlier today, Thursday, "I called  Mar Awa III today to congratulate him on his election as the new patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East."

"I reiterated my support to the deeply-rooted religious freedom and coexistence in Kurdistan," he added.

"Our diversity is our strength," President Barzani asserted.

related

President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Date: 2021-09-01 06:41:03
President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

Date: 2021-03-02 14:22:23
Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris

Date: 2021-03-30 20:16:23
Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris

Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

Date: 2020-11-09 17:34:46
Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

President Barzani praises UK's role in establishing the no-fly zone

Date: 2021-06-09 10:57:57
President Barzani praises UK's role in establishing the no-fly zone

President Barzani: Kurdistan's hospitals are ready to host the injured from the Ibn Khatib incident

Date: 2021-04-25 07:07:42
President Barzani: Kurdistan's hospitals are ready to host the injured from the Ibn Khatib incident

Barzani met Salih in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-02 14:42:18
Barzani met Salih in Baghdad

Nechirvan Barzani discusses the security situation in the Region with the Turkish Minister of Defense

Date: 2021-01-19 16:50:20
Nechirvan Barzani discusses the security situation in the Region with the Turkish Minister of Defense