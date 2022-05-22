Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani to convene with Kurdish parties' leaders in al-Sulaymaniyah today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-22T07:40:09+0000
President Barzani to convene with Kurdish parties' leaders in al-Sulaymaniyah today

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, will be heading to al-Sulaymaniyah later, Sunday, to attend the commissioning ceremony of the 16th class of cadets graduating from the third Military School-Qallacholan.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the agenda of the ceremony includes a keynote speech by President Barzani, representatives of the Iraqi presidency, Iraqi ministry of defense, and Kurdistan's ministry of Peshmerga affairs.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the president will hold a series of meetings with the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani, the Secretary-General of Kurdistan's Islamic Union Salah al-Din Bahaa al-Din, the Coordinator of the Change "Gorran" movement Omar Sayyid Ali, and the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party Ali Bapir.

related

Kurdistan's President meets Qatar's Emir and Prime Minister

Date: 2021-10-17 10:07:07
Kurdistan's President meets Qatar's Emir and Prime Minister

Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Date: 2021-02-15 14:20:17
Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

Date: 2021-05-05 16:06:21
President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Date: 2021-09-09 11:12:58
President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

The Saudi Consul in Erbil to make every effort for developing the relations with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-02 14:29:19
The Saudi Consul in Erbil to make every effort for developing the relations with Kurdistan

Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-25 11:18:43
Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 08:05:03
President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Date: 2022-02-18 19:31:23
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office