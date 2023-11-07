President Barzani says shelling foreign troop in Iraq is a "dangerous development"

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the shelling of facilities housing foreign forces and personnel in Iraq, labeling it a "dangerous development".

President Barzani made these remarks during a chat with journalists following a meeting of the political bureaus of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

President Barzani called upon the Prime Minister of Iraq, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, to prevent "unlawful entities" from "creating problems" to Iraq and the Kurdistan region, emphasizing that "such actions are not in their best interest."

On the meeting that took place earlier today between the two leading parties in the region, President Barzani said that the discussions had been productive, and the meetings will continue to reach a common understanding on the relations between the two sides.

He also assured that the presidency of the Kurdistan region had taken all necessary measures to ensure that elections would be held as scheduled.