President Barzani receives the bodies of the Zakho attack victims at Erbil airport

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani received today morning the bodies of the civilians that fell victim to the Turkish bombardment that targeted Zakho district, Duhok, on Wednesday.

The bodies were transferred from Duhok to the capital of the Kurdistan Region where the ceremonies were held, to be transferred later to Baghdad and handed over to their families.

President Barzani, Prime Minister Masoud Barzani, and a representative of the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, laid wreaths on the victims' caskets.

One of the attendees said in a speech he made that the situation is unstable in the border areas, which forced their residents to leave their homes and seek safer places, away from the ongoing war between Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers Party on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's lands.

He called on the Turkish forces and the PKK to respect Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty and keep their conflict away from them.