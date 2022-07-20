President Barzani condemns the Zakho attack

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani condemned on Wednesday the Zakho bombardment.

President Barzani said in a statement, "We strongly condemn the bombardment on Zakho district, which targeted, killed and injured civilians."

He added that the continuation of PKK-Turkey altercations is "completely rejected and unacceptable".

"We extend condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded. The Regional government is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the injured."

The President stressed the need for Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers Party to end their fight and stop destroying border areas.

Barzani called on the Federal government to take the appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.