President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Lebanese delegation headed by the justice minister, Henry Khoury, in Erbil.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the meeting discussed the judicial systems in the two countries, noting that the two parties stressed the importance of exchanging experiences in this field.

The two parties discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, Lebanon, and the region, where the Lebanese delegation briefed President Barzani on the government's effort to overcome the current political crisis.

They also shed light on an Arab League initiative to support the judicial system.

President Barzani laid emphasis on the Lebanese delegation's visit, hoping for more cooperation between Iraq, Lebanon, and the Kurdistan region in the judicial domain, and commended the role of the Lebanese community in the region in enhancing the banking, construction, and services fields.

The meeting reviewed the displaced and refugees' conditions, in addition to several other topics of mutual interest.