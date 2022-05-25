Report

President Barzani receives British ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-25T09:37:50+0000
President Barzani receives British ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received today the British ambassador to Baghdad, Mark Bryson, in Erbil.

A statement by Barzani's office said that the two sides discussed ways to straighten ties between Erbil and London, the latest political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the war against terrorism, and climate change.

The two sides stressed the need for the political parties to reach an agreement to end the political crisis.

The statement indicated that the two sides expressed concern over the situation in Sinjar and the displacement of its residents, laying emphasis on the importance of joint work between the Federal and the Regional governments.

