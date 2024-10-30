President Barzani receives Al-Samarrai: To avoid involvement in the Middle East conflicts

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Muthanna Al-Samarrai, Iraqi MP and head of the Al-Azm parliamentary bloc.

According to a statement by Kurdistan’s presidency, “Mr. Al-Samarrai extended his congratulations to President Nechirvan Barzani for the successful conduct of the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.”

The Kurdish presidency revealed that both parties acknowledged the importance of ongoing dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad in addressing various issues, adding, “They concurred that resolving these matters is beneficial for all of Iraq and contributes to the stability of the entire country.”

The meeting also reiterated “political cooperation and the necessity for Iraq to avoid becoming involved in the Middle East conflicts,” the statement concluded.