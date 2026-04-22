President Barzani praises Mohammed Sadiq Al-Sadr’s legacy

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday marked the anniversary of Mohammed Sadiq Al-Sadr’s* assassination, describing him as a unifying voice who addressed all Iraqis regardless of their affiliations.

Barzani said that his “legacy remains a beacon that illuminates the path of unity and coexistence,” adding that Iraq can rebuild when it upholds the values of truth, cooperation, and national belonging.

في الذكرى السنوية لاستشهاد آية الله السيد محمد صادق الصدر وأبنائه الكرام، نستحضر مسيرته الحافلة بقيم العدالة والحوار الوطني، إذ كان صوتاً جامعاً خاطب جميع أبناء العراق بمختلف انتماءاتهم.إن إرثه الفكري والإنساني يبقى منارةً تُضيء طريق الوحدة والتعايش، وتُذكّرنا بأن العراق قادرٌ… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 22, 2026

* Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadiq Al-Sadr (1943–1999), father of cleric and Patriotic Shiite Movement leader Muqtada Al-Sadr, was a prominent Iraqi Shia religious authority (marja’) known for advocating government reform and the release of detained Shia figures. He was assassinated along with two of his sons.