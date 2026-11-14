President Barzani praises Al-Sulaymaniyah as “capital of culture”

President Barzani praises Al-Sulaymaniyah as “capital of culture”
2026-11-14T09:27:46+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the 242nd anniversary of Al-Sulaymaniyah's founding on Saturday, describing the city as the “capital of culture” and a center of Kurdish creativity and struggle.

In a congratulatory message to residents, Barzani praised the city's literary and artistic heritage and expressed hope for further development, prosperity, and peace throughout the Kurdistan Region.

Founded in November 1784 by Kurdish Prince Ibrahim Pasha Baban, Al-Sulaymaniyah replaced Qalachwalan as the capital of the Baban Emirate. The city was named after his father, Sulaiman Pasha Baban.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon