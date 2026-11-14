Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the 242nd anniversary of Al-Sulaymaniyah's founding on Saturday, describing the city as the “capital of culture” and a center of Kurdish creativity and struggle.

In a congratulatory message to residents, Barzani praised the city's literary and artistic heritage and expressed hope for further development, prosperity, and peace throughout the Kurdistan Region.

لە 242-هه‌مین ساڵیادی بنیاتنانیدا، گەرمترین پیرۆزبایی ئاراستەی شاری سلێمانی، مەڵبەندی ئەدەب و هونەر، پایته‌ختی ڕۆشنبیری و تەواوی دانیشتووانی خۆشەویستی دەکەم. سلێمانی هەمیشە ناوه‌ندێكى داهێنان و تێکۆشانی گەلی کوردستان بووە. هیوای گەشەسەندن، ئاوەدانی و ئارامیی زیاتر بۆ سلێمانی و سەرتاسەری کوردستان دەخوازم. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 14, 2026

Founded in November 1784 by Kurdish Prince Ibrahim Pasha Baban, Al-Sulaymaniyah replaced Qalachwalan as the capital of the Baban Emirate. The city was named after his father, Sulaiman Pasha Baban.