President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

Shafaq News/ In an open message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, wished the Iraqis happiness and stability and urged them to embrace tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance.

President Barzani said on Monday, "On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my sincere congratulations to the families of the fallen heroes, the victims of Anfal, the brave Peshmerga, the security forces and all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq and around the world. I wish everyone a happy Eid."

" I hope this celebration brings joy and stability for everyone and puts an end to the misery and the pandemic around the world. I hope life goes back to normal and our future celebrations are held in better conditions," he added.

" On this occasion, let us embrace the messages of the Eid which include tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation, and consolidate coexistence, mutual respect and peace among all sides and communities in Kurdistan, and support unity and consensus for a better future for the country," the President said, "I encourage my fellow citizens to protect themselves and their loved ones from the COVID-19 pandemic by following the protective instructions."

"I wish everyone a happy Eid. May God protect Kurdistan, our people and everyone around the world," he concluded.