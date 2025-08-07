President Barzani on Simele Massacre: Kurdistan remains a safe haven

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday commemorated the 92nd anniversary of the Simele Massacre, describing it as a genocidal campaign carried out by Iraq’s monarchical regime.

On X, Barzani paid tribute to the Assyrian civilians killed in 1933 when the Iraqi Army, led by General Bakr Sidqi, launched a violent assault on the town of Simele and over sixty surrounding villages in Duhok and Mosul provinces. While official records document hundreds of deaths, other accounts report more than 3,000 victims.

“On this day of remembrance, we renew our commitment to preserving and advancing a culture of diversity, coexistence, and mutual acceptance,” the president noted, assuring that Kurdistan will “always remain a homeland and safe haven for everyone.”