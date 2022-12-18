President Barzani on Kurdistan on the international minority day: an inclusive safe haven

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan strives to become an inclusive country and a safe haven for everyone, President Nechirvan Barzani said in a tweet on the international day of minorities.

In the tweet he posted earlier today, President Barzani laid emphasis on pluralism, coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance between all the ethnic and religious components.

"We work, as we have always done and without discrimination, to render Kurdistan an inclusive country and a safe haven for everyone," he said.