President Barzani offers condolences on the passing of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani on Friday offered condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the passing of President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Barzani tweeted, "with deep sadness and profound sorrow, we console his highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the royal family, the leadership and state of Emirates and share the sadness on the death of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also offered his condolences in a tweet he shared earlier today.

"On behalf of the people of Kurdistan and myself, I offer my heartfelt condolences and sincere solace for this loss," he said.

Similarly, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted, "with Sadness and sorrow, we learned of the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of United Arab Emirates."

"We offer the leadership of the Emirates and its people condolences and solace," he added, "we are fully confident that the pioneer mission the late President launched will continue with the efforts of the leadership and people."