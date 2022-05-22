Report

President Barzani: my visit to al-Sulaymaniyah aims to ease the tension and promote solidarity between the Kurds

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-22T12:48:35+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Sunday said that his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah aims to ease the tension and promote solidarity between the Kurdish parties.

A readout issued by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) said that President Barzani met with the Secretary-General of Kurdistan's Islamic Union, Salah al-Din Mohammad Bahaa al-Din, on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony of the 16th class of cadets graduating from the third Military School in Qallachollan.

The President said that his visit aims to ease the tension and promote solidarity between the Kurdish parties in the region, calling on the leadership of the Kurdistan Islamic Union to play a role in the reconciliation.

Bahaa al-Din said, "in light of the people's disappointment and the changes in Iraq and the region, the officeholders shall think thoroughly about the future of the entire region."

"The region is in danger both locally and internationally due to the conflict and carelessness of the political forces," he added.

