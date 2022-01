President Barzani mourns the death of EU Parliament chief

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, extended condolences in the aftermath of the passing of its Speaker, David Sassoli, who passed away earlier today, Tuesday.

President Barzani tweeted, "I’m saddened by the death of President David Sassoli of the European Parliament. My heartfelt condolences to his family, the European Parliament colleagues and EU representation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

European Parliament President David Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist, died early on Tuesday in hospital in Italy, his spokesperson said. He was 65.

He had been president of the 705-seat parliament since July 2019 and his term in the predominantly ceremonial role had been due to end this month. Maltese lawmaker Roberta Metsola, from the conservative European People's Party (EPP), is widely expected to succeed him.

"Sassoli was a symbol of balance, humanity and generosity. These qualities have always been recognised by all his colleagues, from every political quarter and every European country," said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

His time leading the EU assembly was dominated by the coronavirus crisis and he was credited with introducing a remote voting system that allowed the parliament to keep operating even as much of Europe was forced into repeated lockdowns.

Sassoli contracted legionella pneumonia in September and he returned to hospital in December after suffering complications related to his immune system.

He had undergone a bone marrow transplant 10 years ago and he died in a cancer clinic in the northeastern town of Aviano.

Flags at EU institutions were lowered to half mast as praise for Sassoli poured in from across the political spectrum.

European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen, a conservative who secured Sassoli's backing within the EU parliament despite coming from different camps, said she had lost a dear friend.

"Today is a sad day for Europe. Our union loses a passionate European, a sincere democrat and a good man," she told reporters. "He wanted Europe to be more united, closer to its people, more faithful to our values. That's his legacy."