President Barzani mourns US Colonel Richard Nabb

2025-11-03T12:19:28+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani offered condolences over the death of former US Colonel Richard Nabb, describing him as a friend of the Kurdistan Region "since the 1990s.”

In a post on X, Barzani said Nabb’s service and support “will always be remembered.”

Nabb took part in Operation Provide Comfort, the US-led mission launched in 1991 to "protect" Kurds fleeing northern Iraq after the Gulf War. The operation created a safe zone and humanitarian corridor that laid the groundwork for long-term US-Kurdistan cooperation.

Shafaq Live
English
