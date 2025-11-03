President Barzani mourns US Colonel Richard Nabb

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani offered condolences over the death of former US Colonel Richard Nabb, describing him as a friend of the Kurdistan Region "since the 1990s.”

In a post on X, Barzani said Nabb’s service and support “will always be remembered.”

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Richard Nabb, a true friend of the Kurdistan Region since the 1990s. We will always remember his service, friendship, and unwavering support. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 3, 2025

Nabb took part in Operation Provide Comfort, the US-led mission launched in 1991 to "protect" Kurds fleeing northern Iraq after the Gulf War. The operation created a safe zone and humanitarian corridor that laid the groundwork for long-term US-Kurdistan cooperation.