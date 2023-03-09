President Barzani meets UAE’s president, discusses Emirati investment in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Abu Dhabi at an official invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“In a friendly meeting, the two leaders discussed the relations of Iraq and especially the Kurdistan Region with the UAE, the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, areas of cooperation, and also the developments in the wider region.” The Kurdish presidency said in a statement.

Both sides emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations in all areas and discussed investment opportunities for UAE private sector and expanding trade exchanges of the UAE with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Regarding the talks between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi Federal Government, both sides agreed that resolving the Erbil-Baghdad issues will help establish political and economic stability in Iraq and open up broader prospects for progress.

Both sides discussed the current challenges in the region and the world, including climate change and measures to face its ramifications, the threat of terrorism, and ways to confront it. Discussions also covered other issues, including education, water, and health.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region. They stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among all parties to maintain peace and stability and resolve conflicts.

The meeting also discussed the relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with neighboring countries and other issues of common interest.