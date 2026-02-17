President Barzani marks Ramadan with call for tolerance and unity

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday extended Ramadan greetings to Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and worldwide.

In a post on X, Barzani said the holy month should strengthen tolerance, harmony, and coexistence, describing them as pillars of the Region’s social fabric. He expressed hope that Ramadan would help ease suffering and crises and amplify messages of unity and peace.

embed:

هاتنی مانگی پیرۆزی ڕەمەزان، به‌ گه‌رمی لە موسڵمانانی کوردستان، عێراق و جیهان پیرۆز دەکەم. هیوادارم هاتنی ئەم مانگە پیرۆزە، ببێتە مایەی خێر و بەرەکەت و سەقامگیری بۆ گەلی کوردستان و هەموو ناوچەکە. با ئەم بۆنە ئایینییە بکەینە دەرفەتێک بۆ قووڵکردنەوەی گیانی لێبوردەیی، تەبایی و… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 17, 2026

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed through fasting from dawn to dusk and heightened spiritual reflection. Iraq’s Sunni Endowment and the Kurdistan Region’s religious authorities announced that Wednesday will mark the first day of Ramadan, while several other Muslim-majority countries declared Thursday as the start date due to differing moon-sighting criteria.