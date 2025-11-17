President Barzani discusses new US trade avenues

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed trade relations with a delegation from the United States' Business Council.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting reviewed the current state of US–Kurdistan commercial ties, highlighting areas where economic cooperation could expand.

Barzani reaffirmed the Region’s readiness to facilitate US companies and investors, exactly a year after Kurdish and American companies signed an agreement to enhance coordination in trade and investment, during a visit by a delegation of 30 American companies.