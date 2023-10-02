President Barzani congratulates PUK's Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa on his re-election

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday offered congratulations to Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa on his re-election as the chair of the Higher Council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
President Barzani wished him success in his new role, an official readout issued by his bureau following a phone call they held earlier today.
According to the presidential statement , Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa expressed his gratitude to President Barzani for his call and congratulations. He also thanked him for his participation in the Fifth Congress of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.