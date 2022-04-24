Report

President Barzani congratulates Macron for winning a second term

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-24T19:39:19+0000
President Barzani congratulates Macron for winning a second term

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated French President Emanuel Macron for winning a second term in office.

President Barzani said in a tweet, "I congratulate my friend Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as the President of France.

"I look forward to continue working closely with him to further develop our ties and solidify our efforts to promote regional peace and stability", he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, early projections by pollsters showed, securing a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake.

The first projections showed Macron securing around 57-58% of the vote. Such estimates are normally accurate but may be fine-tuned as official results come in from around the country.

