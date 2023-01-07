President Barzani congratulates Kaka'i on Qawtlas Feast

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the Kaka'i (Yarsan) community on the Feast of Qawltas.

"I congratulate the Kaka'i brothers in Kurdistan, Iraq and the world on this occasion… I stressed the necessity of protecting the rights of all components, tolerance, and coexistence." Presdient Barzani tweeted.

Kaka'i, also known as Ahl-e Haqq or Yarsan, mainly live southeast of Kirkuk and in Nineveh, with others also based in Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah.

Daesh and extremist groups in Kirkuk and other regions have killed around 250 Kakai, having decreed them to be infidels.

As the Iraqi Constitution did not recognize the Kakai religion, they are not represented in the Parliament and are not active in the political scene.