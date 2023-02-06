President Barzani congratulates KIU on its 29th anniversary

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, on Monday extended congratulations to the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) on the 29th anniversary of its formation.

"I congratulate the secretary-general of the Kurdistan Islamic Union and all the party members on the 29th anniversary of its formation and wish them success," President Barzani said in a statement.

"On this occasion, we appreciate the role of the Kurdistan Islamic Union in the political process in the Kurdistan region and Iraq," he concluded, "[we] wish that all the political parties work in a united and concerted manner for a better present and future."