President Barzani congratulates Iraq’s al-Maliki on Dawa re-election

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Nouri al-Maliki on his re-election as Secretary-General of Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party during the group’s 19th general conference, the Kurdistan Presidency stated.

“Al-Maliki’s renewed mandate reflected his political standing,” Barzani said, expressing confidence that “his leadership would contribute to advancing dialogue, democratic governance, and coexistence in Iraq.”

Founded in 1957, the Islamic Dawa Party is one of Iraq’s main Shiite political movements. Among its early figures was cleric Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr, who was executed by Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Al-Maliki has led the Party since 2006, when he succeeded Ibrahim al-Jaafari, who later formed a separate political faction.