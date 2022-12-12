President Barzani condoles the death of Commander Omar

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condoled the death of The commander of the Kurdish Peshmerga commando forces, Akam Omar.

Barzani said in a statement, "my sincere condolences to the family of the martyr Akam Omar, the commander of the commando forces, who succumbed to his wounds after he remained under medical care for a month and three weeks."

"We Share the sorrow, and ask God to have mercy on him."

Commander Omar passed away today, Monday, after being injured in an anti-ISIS operation in Garmiyan administration on October 19