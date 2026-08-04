President Barzani champions Iraqi unity on Arbaeen pilgrimage

President Barzani champions Iraqi unity on Arbaeen pilgrimage
2026-08-04T21:00:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday urged Iraqis to strengthen unity and cooperation, linking the Arbaeen* commemoration of Imam Hussein with principles of sacrifice, patience, and the defense of justice and dignity.

Barzani also offered prayers for Iraq and its people, wishing the country continued security and prosperity.

Earlier today, Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi reported that more than 22 million people entered the city for this year's Arbaeen pilgrimage, including around five million foreign visitors from 172 countries.

*Arbaeen, observed 40 days after Ashura, commemorates Imam Hussein bin Ali, the Islamic Prophet Muhammad’s grandson and third Shia Imam, who was killed alongside relatives and companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

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