President Barzani calls the parties in Iraq and Kurdistan to seize the Eid opportunity to set aside the differences

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended greetings on the Eid Al-Fetr holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a press release issued earlier today, Sunday, the President called on the political forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan region to "join hands to overcome the crisis and complications, start a new phase of collaboration, protect the gains, present, and future of the Kurdistan region."

"We, in the Kurdistan region, are in dire need of collaboration, cohesion, and unity. I call on the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the two leading forces, and all the parties in the Kurdistan region to seize the opportunity of the Eid to put aside the differences for the sake of the people's higher interest, avert the media campaigns and attacks, and join together to become effective in their role."

"May the Eid become a source of happiness and good to all the people of the Kurdistan region and Iraq," he concluded.