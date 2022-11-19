President Barzani calls for setting a date for a parliamentary election in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday urged the Kurdish political forces to agree on a date to hold a parliamentary election in the region.

President Barzani's remarks came in a statement to reporters on the sidelines of a memorial service for the victims of a deadly gas explosion that killed more than a dozen people in Sulaymaniyah on Thursday.

"As a president of the Kurdistan region, I dutifully sent a letter to the Kurdistan parliament on the election issue," he said, hoping that the political forces manage to find common ground.

"The parliament's term has been extended for one year. We should be able to hold an election within a year," he added.