Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, called for "Restrain" and "Peaceful solution" for the Israeli-Palestinian clashes in the aftermath of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood events in Jerusalem.

Barzani tweeted, "We are very concerned about the recent violence between Israelis and Palestinians that claimed the lives of civilians, including children, and targeted holy sites."

"We call for restraint and a peaceful solution for the current unrest," he added.