President Barzani backs Syria–SDF ceasefire deal: Solid foundation for stability

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), describing it as a constructive step toward a peaceful settlement in Syria.

In a statement, Barzani said the understanding, which seeks to halt the fighting, integrate military and civil institutions, guarantee the civil and educational rights of the Kurdish people, and ensure the return of displaced persons to their homes and areas, “lays a solid foundation for stability, social peace, and peaceful coexistence among the country’s components.”

Em pêşwazî û piştevaniya lihevhatina navbera Hikûmeta Sûriyeyê û Hêzên Sûriyeya Demokratîk HSDê dikin ji bo rawestandina şer, têkelkirina saziyên leşkerî û kargêrî, misogerkirina mafên medenî û perwerdehiyê yên gelê Kurd û vegera koçberan bo ser cih û warên wan.Ev lihevhatin… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) January 30, 2026

Barzani expressed hope that the deal would help build a unified Syria within a sound constitutional framework that protects all communities, emphasizing that “dialogue, mutual understanding, and political solutions are the only paths to achieving a lasting settlement that serves the interests of all parties.”

Earlier today, the SDF and Damascus reached a comprehensive ceasefire after weeks of escalation in northeastern Syria. The agreement includes the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, as part of a phased integration of military, security, and administrative structures.

The Kurdistan Region has hosted a series of high-level engagements aimed at preventing further escalation and advancing dialogue between the two sides, including meetings involving SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi and US Envoy Tom Barrack. Last week, President Barzani met Abdi in Erbil, stressing the need to prevent renewed military escalation and move toward direct talks between the SDF and the Syrian government.