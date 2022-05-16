President Barzani attends the funeral of UAE's late President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, attended the funeral of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Abu Dhabi today, Monday.

"The President was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE," a statement issued by the region's presidency said on Monday.

"The President offered his and the people of Kurdistan’s condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Al Nahyan family, and to the government and the people of the UAE," the added.

The President offered his sympathies and "prayed that the Almighty God will bestow his mercy upon the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed and grant patience and comfort to everyone."

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed his, his family's, and the UAE leadership gratitude to President Barzani for attending the funeral, and commended the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE.

President Nechirvan Barzani's accompanying delegation included Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Vice President Mustafa Said Qadir, and the Region's Presidency Chief of Staff Fawzi Hariri.