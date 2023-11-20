President Barzani at MEPS: failure to implement Federalism has destabilized Iraq

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday said that the failure to implement the federal system has always been a source of instability in the country.

In a speech at the fourth Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS) in Dohuk, Barzani said, "The past 20 years of Iraqi independence could have been much better if the constitution and federal system were implemented in Iraq. The failure to implement the constitution and federal system has always been a source of instability in Iraq."

He added that "the solution for Iraq is to return to the principles of partnership, compromise, and balance on which the new Iraq is based. The Iraqi political elite must return to this path."

"Solving budget and salary issues is a national duty we must prioritize. The current results fall short of the Kurdistan Region's standards. Continued conversations between the federal government and Kurdistan Region are crucial to reach the solutions we aim for."

He stressed that "Iraq is based on consensus, so we must return to this principle on which the constitution was based and the new Iraq was built. If the politicians deal with the spirit of the constitution, they will reach solutions to all of Iraq's problems."