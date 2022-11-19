Report

President Barzani arrives in Sulaymaniyah to participate in a memorial for Thursday's blast victims

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-19T10:29:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday arrived in the city of Sulaymaniyah to participate in an memorial service for the victims of a deadly gas explosion that killed fifteen and injured twelve on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the president will visit the location where the tragedy occurred before heading to the memorial service.

Twelve persons, including children, died an explosion of a gas heating system in a house in Sulaymaniyah. At least a dozen were also injured.

