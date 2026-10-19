Shafaq News- Erbil

Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), met British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, the Presidency said.

The talks covered Britain's military and security cooperation with Baghdad and the Erbil, including joint efforts to combat terrorism and maintain stability across the region.

Both sides also reviewed the KRI's internal political situation and efforts to form a new government.