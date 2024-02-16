President Barzani, UK Defence Minister, discuss recent developments in the region

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

According to Barzani's office, the primary focus of their meeting was the security situation in Iraq and the broader Middle East region.

“They also engaged in discussions regarding the potential ramifications of the Gaza conflict and its impact on regional stability, as well as the threat it poses to peace and stability in Iraq.”

“Both parties emphasized the importance of approaching conflicts in the Middle East with caution and responsibility, ensuring that tensions do not escalate and negatively affect the entire region. It was also mutually acknowledged that Iraq should strive to distance itself from the ongoing tensions and conflicts in the region.” The statement said.

President Barzani expressed his gratitude to the UK for its support in the fight against terrorism and ISIS in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He further underscored the significance of fostering mutual cooperation.

Since his arrival to participate in the Munich Security Conference, President Barzani has met with several leaders, including the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.