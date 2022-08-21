President Barzani: Region’s hospitals are ready to receive victims from Karbala 

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani also extended his condolences to those affected by the Karvala collapse incident.

The President said in a tweet that the Region’s hospitals and medical teams "are fully prepared to provide all assistance to our people in Karbala."

Four bodies have been pulled from the rubble so far, officials say. Earlier, they said up to eight people were believed to be trapped.

On Saturday an earth mound adjacent to the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine gave way as a result of moisture saturation.

The landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine which then collapsed onto visitors.