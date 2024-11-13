President Barzani, PM Sudani: To shield Iraq from regional conflict

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed, on Wednesday, the need to protect Iraq from the fallout of regional conflicts.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed the outcomes of the recent Kurdish parliamentary elections, steps to form the new regional government, and the relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The two leaders also examined the broader Middle East situation and its impact on Iraq. In this context, they stressed “the need to keep Iraq insulated from regional tensions and pledged to work together to maintain security and stability in the country.”

Both leaders “underscored the need for strengthened coordination mechanisms and resolved to address shared issues through constructive dialogue and adherence to Iraq’s constitution.” agreeing on the importance of continuing dialogue to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties between Erbil and Baghdad.

For his part, PM Al-Sudani congratulated the Kurdistan Region on the successful elections, commending the high voter turnout “as a testament to the Kurdish population’s political awareness and commitment to democracy.”