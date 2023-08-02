President Barzani Lauds UK's Recognition of the Genocide ISIS Committed Against Yazidis

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday commended the United Kingdom's decision to recognize the crimes committed by the Islamic State extremist group (ISIS) as Genocide.

The announcement comes just ahead of the 9th anniversary of the 2014 genocide, a dark chapter that continues to cast a long shadow over the Middle East.

"I commend the UK government’s formal acknowledgment that acts of genocide were committed against our Yezidi community by ISIS terrorists," President Barzani wrote on Twitter, rebranded as X, "As we approach the 9th anniversary of the 2014 genocide, we honor and remember Yezidi victims and all those who suffered at the hands of the terror group."