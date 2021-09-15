President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, affirmed during his meeting with the Friends of Kurdistan group in the British Parliament, that Kurdistan will always remain a factor of security and stability and is ready to solve all its problems with the federal government through dialogue.

A statement by the region's presidency said that President Barzani and his accompanying delegation met with a group of British parliamentarians for friendship with Kurdistan Region.

The statement indicated that Barzani presented, during an open dialogue, an overview of the current conditions and developments in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the whole region, in which he clarified his positions, ideas, and ways to address crises, as well as endeavors and steps that contribute to protecting security and stability in the region.

Barzani reiterated that Kurdistan will always remain a factor of security and stability and is ready to solve all problems with the Iraqi federal government through dialogue, based on the constitution, expressing his appreciation for the support provided by the group and the British government to the Kurdistan Region.

For its part, the group commended the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UK, emphasizing the need to work and support the Kurdistan Region and protect its constitutional rights.

The two parties also reviewed the latest developments in the region and some issues of mutual issues.