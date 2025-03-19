President Barzani, Italy’s Ambassador: Turkiye’s peace process on the table

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani met with Italy’s Ambassador to Iraq, Niccolò Fontana, to discuss recent regional developments, particularly in Syria and Turkiye.

The meeting, attended by Italy’s Consul General in Kurdistan, covered Italy’s relations with Iraq and the KRI, the political situation in the region and Iraq, developments in Syria and Turkiye’s peace process, and other topics of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors, with President Barzani highlighting the “ongoing efforts to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government.”